Bunker Hill takes senior night win

Bunker Hill opened quickly on visiting Staunton Thursday night, cruising to a Senior Night victory over the Bulldogs, 63-31.

BHHS (14-11) led 22-3 after one quarter of play and 34-11 at intermission. It was 47-24 through three quarters.

Dane Sellars scored 14 points to lead Bunker Hill, while Chase Williams had 12 points and six rebounds. Sean Yates had nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Elijah Dannenbrink added three assists and three steals.

Southwestern 53, Vandalia 46

At Piasa, for the first time since 2009, the Southwestern Piasa Birds have clinched at least a share of the conference title.

Southwestern defeated Vandalia 53-46 Friday night in Piasa, improving to 7-0 in the conference with two games left on the road this week.

The Birds are 17-8 overall, taking a slight 10-9 lead after one quarter rand 23-16 halftime lead.

Vandalia outscored the Birds 14-7 in the third to tie things up 30-30 heading to the fourth. The Birds pulled away 23-16 in the fourth quarter.

Collin Baumgartner had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Birds. Dylan Green had nine points and four assists. Caden Heyen had nine points and five assists. Ben Lowis added six points and nine rebounds with four steals and three assists.

EAWR 55, Bunker Hill 49

At East Alton, the Oilers used a strong second half to beat Bunker Hill Friday night.

The Minutemen (14-12) led 20-19 at the half but were outscored 36-29 in the second half.

Sellars had 21 points and Williams added 14.

North Mac 57, Maroa-Forsyth 36

At Maroa, North Mac outscored the Trojans in each quarter in a Sangamo Conference win Friday night.

North Mac led 24-17 at the half and gradually pulled away from there.

Zayne Langellier had 26 points, making 13 of 20 from the field. Sam Mount added 22 points on eight of 11 shots from the field. The Panthers made 24 of 42 overall from the field.

Langellier added 12 rebounds and Mount had eight rebounds. Gavin Mayes had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Triopia 64, Greenfield/NW 45

At Greenfield, the Tigers lost a home contest to Concord Triopia Friday night.

Cole Arnett had 17 points and Klinton Roth had 10 for GFNW.

Lutheran 65, Mt. Olive 55

At Mt. Olive, Springfield Lutheran outscored the Wildcats 19-6 in the final quarter to steal a win in an MSM contest Friday night.

Mt. Olive had rallied from 20-17 down after a quarter to take a 49-46 lead after three quarters.

Jake Bennett had 17 points and Ethan Swenson 12 for Mt. Olive.