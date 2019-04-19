Bunker Hill FFA students join Manar at Capitol

Bunker Hill FFA students join Manar at Capitol

Bunker Hill FFA students who met with Andy Manar included Haley Burris, Grace Nix, Trey Pickerill, Skylar Strohmeier, Jacob Weidner and Wade Yates.

Bunker Hill, IL. – Several students from the Bunker Hill High School FFA joined State Senator Andy Manar at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield.

The students were at the Capitol for Illinois Agriculture Legislative Day on March 19. This annual advocacy day brings FFA students, farm, agricultural commodity organizations and other ag interest groups to Springfield to meet state lawmakers, share the ag community’s priorities for the year and offer feedback about policies concerning agriculture, business, conservation, education and more.

