Bunker Hill FFA students join Manar at Capitol

Bunker Hill, IL. – Several students from the Bunker Hill High School FFA joined State Senator Andy Manar at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield.

The students were at the Capitol for Illinois Agriculture Legislative Day on March 19. This annual advocacy day brings FFA students, farm, agricultural commodity organizations and other ag interest groups to Springfield to meet state lawmakers, share the ag community’s priorities for the year and offer feedback about policies concerning agriculture, business, conservation, education and more.

