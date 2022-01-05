Bunker Hill boys catch fire at holiday tournament, take third place

Bunker Hill boys catch fire at holiday tournament,

Grant Burch sets new three-point record

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Bunker Hill High School boys’ basketball team had been itching to make some noise and turn its season around after managing just one win heading into the holiday break.

The Minutemen finally hit a positive stride and finished in third place at the Carlinville tournament last week.

“We’re really starting to taste what we can be,” said Bunker Hill head coach Tyrus Short. “We obviously have some tough games coming up but I feel like this could be a big springboard for us.”

Led by All-Tournament team member Grant Burch, who broke the tournament record with 17 total three-pointers in four games, Bunker Hill dusted off an opening loss to runner-up Litchfield and shut down Carlinville (34-32) and defending champion Calhoun (41-26) to earn a date with East Alton-Wood River in the third place game.

“Our boys are really buying in defensively,” said Short.

The Minutemen jumped out to a 15-5 first quarter lead and that turned out to be the difference in a 50-44 win over the Oilers. Even though the lead was minimized to a single possession in the second half, Bunker Hill maintained its advantage for the entire match.

“We had a game plan and we executed it very well,” said Short.

The Minutemen are now 4-10 overall.

Carlinville powers past Gillespie for fifth

Carlinville High School head coach Dave Suits had been anxiously waiting for a game in which the Cavaliers put together four quarters of consistent basketball and got a convincing win on top of it.

The Cavaliers did just that against Gillespie in the fifth place match Dec. 30.

CHS ended the week with a 52-27 win and improved to 4-7 on the season.

“We just wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to finish on a good note,” Suits said. “I was proud of the guys. It’s easy to fold in a game like this but we came out with a lot of fire and plenty of intensity that helped us jump out to a lead early. We’re going to need that going forward.”

Carlinville opened the tournament with a solid showing against Calhoun and looked to be headed towards at least the third place game.

Unfortunately, the offensive inconsistencies that had cost the Cavaliers on multiple occasions resurfaced during a tough 34-32 loss against Bunker Hill Dec. 28. Despite the gut punch, Carlinville still had an opportunity to create a three-way tie for the top spot in its pool and potentially qualify for the championship game anyway. A win against Litchfield Dec. 29 would have created that chance. The Cavaliers played their best game of the season that night but still fell short, 56-49.

“I felt like there was a lot of pressure put on us these past couple of games,” Suits said. “We probably could have done a few things better and that cost ourselves some opportunities that you unfortunately can’t get back.”

Tristan Wargo hit a three-pointer while drawing a shooting foul during the fifth place game’s opening possession but the Miners were completely shut down since then.

Carlinville cruised to a 27-8 halftime lead and held Gillespie without a field goal for 11 straight minutes.

“In all honesty, when we’re at full strength I would put our defense up against a lot of teams in the area,” Suits said. “We can defend almost anybody. We just have some trouble scoring.”

Aaron Wills put 23 points on the board and later was chosen to represent the Cavaliers on the All-Tournament team.

Ethen Siglock (11 points) and Ryenn Hart (10 points) additionally ended in double figures for CHS.

Bryce Buhs tallied eight points and Collyn Oberkfell added six for Gillespie, which sunk to 2-8.

Aside from a 46-44 win over Staunton on the last day of pool play, the Miners were caught up in a nightmare stretch of games.

Gillespie was blown out by eventual champion Hillsboro, 89-38, in the Dec. 27 opener then choked away a 10-point fourth quarter lead against EAWR and took a 75-68 loss the next night.

Staunton leaves with seventh place after beating Calhoun

Staunton led 15-3 after a quarter and routed Calhoun, 54-31, in the seventh place contest.

Cayden Silvester led the charge for the Bulldogs, scoring 17 points while draining 10 of 14 free throws.

Braden Buffington connected on a trio of triples and finished with 15 tallies.

Brady Gillen also found his shooting stroke on two threes and concluded with 12 points.

Staunton, which lost to EAWR (57-50), Hillsboro (51-40) and Gillespie (46-44) in pool play, is 3-9 overall.

Championship

Hillsboro knocked off Litchfield in a 79-65 shootout to win the championship.

Drake Vogel, who was expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury, played through pain and put on the performance of his life. The HHS senior put down eight shots from beyond the arc, which tied a single-game tournament record that was set by Tim Brannon of Carrollton in 1989.

A young LHS squad, which featured four sophomores in a blossoming starting five, was led by a 33-point showing courtesy of Victor McGill.

Vogel, Gavin Matoush and Will Christian were named to the All-Tournament team for the Toppers.

McGill and Keenan Powell – the two overall scoring leaders of the tournament, received honors for Litchfield. Both players averaged over 20 points per game.