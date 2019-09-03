Build Benld donation to Family First

Lynn Shehorn, Build Benld Committee member, left, presents a $150 check to Family First employees Jennifer Lubrant, Jackie VanDoren and Nikki Zenner.

This week Build Benld donated $150 to the Family First Community Unit School District No. 7 birth to age three program.

This is a prevention initiative program funded by the Illinois State Board of Education, and is a free program that includes playgroups, parent activities and home visits.

The program’s mission is to positively impact child development in the critical early years by educating, inspiring and empowering all families.

Family First offers bi-monthly home visits, development screening, social-emotional screening, hearing and vision screening, monthly play groups, monthly educational parent workshops, resources to strengthen family relationships, connections to community resources, toy and book lending libraries and informational monthly newsletter and calendar.

Their home visiting program helps with increased childhood literacy and high school graduation rate, improved likelihood that families receive medical care, decreased rates of childhood abuse and neglect, increase in positive birth outcomes for children, socialization with children’s peers and parents, early detection of developmental delays and increased school readiness.

If interested in more information about the program, call 217-839-4828, ext 1405.