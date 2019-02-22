Buddy J. Boucher

Buddy Joe Boucher, 84, of Carlinville passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 9, 2019, at his residence in Carlinville.

Buddy was born Feb. 11, 1934, the son of Bert and Audrey (Imhoff) Boucher in Murphysboro. In March 1965, he married Elsie Glasco in Carbondale.

Buddy graduated from Murphysboro High School with the class of 1952. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 until his discharge in 1958, obtaining the rank of Specialist Fourth Class. After his service time, Buddy worked for the General Telephone Company as a head lineman, cable splicer, and supervisor, retiring on Jan. 1, 1991, after being with them for 38 years. He was a member of Carlinville Mt. Nebo Masonic Lodge #76, Ansar Shrine of Springfield, and Carlinville Moose Lodge #1216. Buddy enjoyed deer and duck hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. He enjoyed drag racing in his younger years. Mostly though, Buddy loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Buddy is survived by his longtime friend and companion, Linda Combs of Carlinville; two sons; Tim Boucher of Murphysboro and Billy Joe (Paula) Boucher of Port Byron; step-sons, Garry (Crystal) Summers of West Frankfort and Nick Little; step-daughters, Taresa (Brian) Keith of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Tracey Little; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, William Boucher of Rogers, Minn.; sister, Lois Hartline of Granite City; and several nieces and nephews.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Audrey Boucher, wife, Elsie J. Boucher; and sister, Evelyn Knight.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, with Masonic rites being given at 7 p.m. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Rex Hendrix officiating. Burial took place in the Murdale Gardens of Memory Cemetery, with military rites.

Memorials are suggested to either Shriners Hospitals for Children or Carlinville Moose Lodge 1216.

