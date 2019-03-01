Bryan T. Acuncius

Bryan Ted Acuncius, 74, of Bunker Hill passed away at 11:02 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

He was born June 27, 1944, in Alton to George Daniel and Grace (Barnes) Acuncius. He married Kayellen (Oldenettel) Acuncius; she survives.

Mr. Acuncius was retired after having been a construction builder. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Shipman.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a step-son, Tyler (Shanena) Brooks of Bunker Hill; step-grandson, Kristopher Brooks; sister, Judith (Kenneth) Archer of Godfrey; brother, Garry (Megan) Acuncius of Glen Rose, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, B.K. Acuncius.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.