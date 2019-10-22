Bryan John Franzoi

Bryan John Franzoi, 47, of Las Vegas Nev., passed away on Sept. 18, 2019 in Henderson Nevada.

Bryan was born in Joliet to John and Cindy Franzoi, March 17, 1972. He graduated from Chaparral High School in 1990.

He also attended the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and was a member of SAE Fraternity. Bryan had a tremendous sense of humor. He enjoyed all sports, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He resided in Chicago until 2015, at which time he returned to Las Vegas.

Bryan is survived by his parents, brother Michael Franzoi, and his daughter Cassidy Franzoi.

A memorial service took place Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Las Vegas, followed by placement and a reception.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memory of Bryan J. Franzoi.