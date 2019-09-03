Brush Strokes hosting workshops at Gillespie library

“Brush Strokes” by Gloria Darr is hosting painting workshops for kids (ages 6 through teens) as well as adults at the Gillespie Library (201 West Chestnut).

“Our after school kids art workshops will continue with the summer theme of ‘Wild About Art,’” Darr said. As well as learning to paint wild animals, sea creatures, ocean and forest settings and other things of nature, the program has added other subjects such as pets, colorful sunsets, fall trees, pumpkins, snowmen, plus season and holiday projects throughout the year.

Using watercolors and acrylic paints, shaving cream, pain pens, Q-tips and other unique objects, participants will learn a variety of painting skills. Kids also will learn how to paint with watercolor pencils and learn simple dawing and creative lettering skills. One masterpiece will be completed each session. Kids attending are encouraged to wear old clothes or bring a paint shirt as the art decorating fun can get messy.

The kids’ “Wild About Art” workshops meet Mondays, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. in the an upper room at Gillespie Library.

The September theme – “Paw Prints” – features “Playful Pups” Sept. 16, “Colorful Cat” Sept. 23 and “Paw Pals” Sept. 30. The workshop fee of $15 per class can be paid to the instructor at the beginning of each class.

“Brush Strokes” is also hosting a series of three acrylic painting workshops for adults in an upper room at Gillespie Library Mondays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 23 and 30.

The theme in September is “Country Roads” and will introduce students to a variety of art techniques used in painting autumn scenery, including fall foliage, trees, fences, barns and more. A new masterpiece will be completed each session. The workshop fee of $35 for each session or $90 for all t hree can be paid to the instructor at the beginning of the first class.

In order to make sure enough materials are ready and available, those interested are encouraged to register by calling the library at 217-839-3614 or the instructor at 618-729-4333. All materials are included in the workshop fees.