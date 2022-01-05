Bruce Michael Watkins

Bruce Michael Watkins, 73, of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1948 in Carlinville the son of Wilmer and Dorothy (Mefford) Watkins.

He was an Army Veteran who served in Korea during the Vietnam War.

He graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in Iowa and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bruce worked at U.S. Steel for 49 years, before retiring in September, 2015 as Crew Coordinator of the Roundhouse.

Bruce had a keen interest in world history and was a collector of WWII artifacts. His other interests included nineteenth century architecture and antiques, especially clocks, and he loved cycling and playing the piano.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Dorothy; sister, Pamela (Watkins) Vasquez, and nephew Denny Miller.

He is survived his wife Donna (Harper) Watkins of Granite City; sister, Patricia (Watkins) Meyer of Osceola, Iowa; children, Stephanie (Watkins) and Graeme Edge of Valrico, Florida, Hilary (Watkins) and Kevin Kasprovich of Centerville, Ohio, Lisa (Watkins) and Robert Mink III of Granite City; nine grandchildren, Drew, Drake, and Harper Hubbard (Stephanie); Ethan, Elizabeth, Emma, and Eva Kasprovich (Hilary); and Mary and Henry Mink (Lisa); nieces and nephews, Chris, Margo, and Jeff Miller, and Angela (Vasquez) Taylor and Andrea Vasquez; and many great nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Bruce’s cat, Aida.

Visitation was held at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Funeral Service immediately following at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home.

Burial at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Monetary donations can be sent to Disabled Veterans.