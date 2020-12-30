Bruce J. Scopel
Bruce J. Scopel, 81, of Benld, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:17 am.
He was born July 13, 1939, in Chicago, to Victor Scopel and Blanche (Brusockus) Scopel.
He married Mary Ann (Pickerill) Cherry Scopel on June 8, 1996 in Benld.
He was a retired engineer for AT&T.
Bruce was a member of the CFU Lodge 217 of Benld. He was a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his wife; children, David (Lyn) Scopel of NJ, Tracy (Martin) Toy of TN; step -children, Bill (Florence) Cherry of Gillespie, Melanie (Mark) Quarton of Palmyra; grandchildren, Jaclyn, Brian, Andrew; step-grandchildren, Katrina, Nicholas, Adam, Sean, Trent, Brett, Andy, Joshua and Kendra.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; step-sons, Don Cherry, Jon Cherry and step mother, Lucy Scopel.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church in Benld, from 12 p.m until 2 p.m.
Funeral mass will be Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld, at 2 p.m. with Father Michael Haag officiating.
Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, in Benld.
Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service or Kidney Foundation.
Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.
Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.