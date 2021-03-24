Bruce Edwin Hartsook

Bruce Edwin Hartsook, 72, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Bruce was born on Nov. 14, 1948 to Charles and Norma (Hays) Hartsook in Litchfield.

He graduated from Northwestern High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Bruce married Sheri Markwell on Nov. 12, 1998. He and Sheri were married for 22 years.

Bruce worked as a terminal manager for Superior Trucking in Kentucky. When he moved back to Illinois he drove a truck for CISCO Steel in Carlinville until his retirement.

Bruce was an avid golfer and loved all sports. He was a die hard St. Louis Cardinals and New England Patriots fan.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sheri Hartsook of Carlinville; two step sons, Jeremy (Amy) Bretz and Brandon Dummermuth both of Decatur; four grandchildren; and several cousins.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Wood and brother-in-law, Fred Wood.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations may be mailed to Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 135, Carlinville, IL 62626 and will be forwarded on to his family.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.