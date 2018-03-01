Brown's Karate students test for new belt ranks

CARLINVILLE (March 1, 2018) – On the morning of February 17th, a dozen students tested for new belt ranks at Brown’s Karate Academy.

Each student was required to perform a wide variety of movements, including blocking, punching, kicking, self-defense, and drills with a partner.

Brown’s Karate Academy is the only full-service school in the county, featuring classes in karate, jiu-jitsu, and martial arts weapons such as the sword and nunchuka.  There are classes for children from ages five to 12; as well an adult class for ages 13 and up. Family rates are also available.

Martial arts, when taught by a legitimate and experienced instructor, offers something for everyone, whether it is self-defense, exercise, or simply the pursuit of self-development.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact Brown’s Karate Academy through their Facebook page or stop at the studio located in the Carlinville Plaza.  V Photo Caption

 

Students who tested and advanced in rank, front row, from left, are: Abby Bayles, Calli Schroeder,  Wendy Jordan, Lane Schroeder, Jason Perkins, Zak Spicer, Mason Boster. Back row: Joseph Jordan, Sam Spicer, Maegon Loy, Rick Brown (instructor), Parker Wonaroski, Tommy Jordan

