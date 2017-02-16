Brown’s Karate sees more students earn belt ranks

Brown’s Karate Academy held their bimonthly test last Satuday at its facility at the Carlinville Plaza.

Three students tested this time, and all three demonstrated the required material well enough to earn their next belt.

“I began my lessons in 1975 and began teaching on my own in 1982. I have taught martial arts ever since that point,” said Rick Brown, owner and Fourth Degree black belt.

The current location has over 30 students but started out as private lessons.

“I was only doing private lessons with several higher ranking black belts who could not find qualified instruction,” Brown said. “After the group grew too large for the tiny room we were using, I decided it was time to open a new location again.”

Martial arts require a lot of patience and dedication. “In today’s world of fast food and text messages, people often expect instant results, Brown said. “Just like anything that is worthwhile, the study of martial arts is rewarding but takes time to develop the physical and mental skills. Due to our very extensive curriculum, which is one of the most comprehensive around and has taken 35 years to develop, not every student will test every two months.

“Even though I have seen many things develop and change in the martial arts over my 40 year career, I will never stop learning and never stop requiring the best performance and highest standards from everyone.”

Classes are held at the Carlinville Plaza location, and all are welcome to come observe or try the karate classes or submission grappling classes.

The most recent group of students who tested at Brown’s Karate Academy, from left are Martha Wilton, Alana Frey, Rick Brown, Ayden Brockhouse. Photo provided