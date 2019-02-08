Brown’s Karate holds test for new belts

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

On Jan. 26, Brown’s Karate of Carlinville held a performance test in order to determine the overall progression and belt rankings of nine students.

During the one hour exam, all participants demonstrated their newfound knowledge and abilities in many different aspects of karate.

At the conclusion of the event, each student received positive news that they would be taking the next step toward their ultimate goal of receiving the Black Belt.

Although the Black Belt is one of greatest accomplishments in the world of martial arts, sensei Rick Brown has a different point of view when giving advice about belt rankings.

Pictured are, front row, from left, Hunter Seabolt, Alex Behme, Sarai Bayles, Parker Wonaroski, and Dylan Rinker; back row, Joseph Jordan, Yeshua Bayles, Scott Bayles, Rick Brown, Tommy Jordan, and Chris Jordan. Photo contributed.