Brown new president of Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Society

Brown new president of Tang Soo Do Martial

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 14, 2017) – David Zacker, President of the Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Society, announced that Carlinville’s Rick Brown is the new President of the organization, effective Aug. 1.

Brown is a Fifth Degree black belt in Tang Soo Do and has been a member of the organization since it began in 2003. Brown has been a regional director and his school a testing center for the TSDMAS for the past nine years.

“This opportunity came as quite a surprise,” said Brown. “I knew Master Zacker was very busy with his ministries to the homeless, and when he asked me if I was interested in taking on the responsibilities of the TSDMAS, I accepted immediately. This is a true honor and I am eager to continue the growth of the organization.”

“I’m excited at the prospect of passing the reins to Master Brown,” said Zacker. “He has been an integral part of the organization since I started it and I can’t think of a better person to take this group I started to new levels of excellence.”