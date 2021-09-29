Broom’s Orchard Apple festival ushers in fall season

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Apple festival at Broom’s orchard puts the fall feelings in the air. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, ripe and ready to be brought home to enjoy, a day at the orchard is a fall lovers dream.

Besides the multitude of apple trees and varieties and the expansive pumpkin patch, (watch for the vines, they’ll trip you!), Broom’s orchard offers up many different experiences. A corn maze winds its way through a field and another field holds sunflowers to wander through.

A petting zoo was available for the kids. Animals to visit included, goats, bunnies, sheep and some more unusual animals like a yak, and a porcupine. Pony rides were also set up for kids to enjoy.

Vendors were set up throughout the space selling items like décor and fall plants.

If anyone did not want to pick their own produce, prepicked apples and gourds were available in the red barn which serves as a market place. Apple cider was available in the market as well.

Pork chops, walking tacos, and other lunch items were for sale near the red barn, while a long line at the kettlecorn stand was typical.