Brighton man injured in May 22 motorcycle accident

Posted May 22, 2020

A 45-year-old Brighton man was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle accident early May 22.

Richard E. McLaughlin was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 255 at mile post 12 in a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway to the left, according to the Illinois State Police.

The motorcycle then traveled into the center median and overturned. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Illinois State Police District 11 Troopers responded to the scene of the accident.