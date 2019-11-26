Brian N. Cox

Brian N. Cox, 44, of Sawyerville died in Staunton Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. He was born Nov. 23, 1974, in Litchfield, to Glen “Buzzy” R. Cox and Barbara A. (Olds) Cox. He married Khara L. (Sies) Cox Dec. 23, 1994 in Carlinville. She survives.

He was a correctional officer for FCI of Greenville. He also helped with the family farm. Brian was a veteran after having served with the U.S. Army. Brian was a member of the VFW Post No. 4547 of Gillespie.

Brian belonged to the Recruitment Employment Program at FCI. He also belonged to the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation and was a member of the Council of Prisons Local No. 1304. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, gardening, camping and taking care of animals. Brilynn and her daddy shared a bond of love for animals. He also enjoyed being with his family and listening to old music. When it came to his nephews, Brian gave his opinion and helped them maneuver through life while striving for the best. There was never a list of things to be done that Brian left undone.

In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his parents; siblings, Cheryl (Marty) Derganc of Benld, Annette (Bart) Baker of Shipman, Glen Joseph (Joann) Cox of Sawyerville, Barbie Cox of Benld, Glenda (Tim) Margaritas of Staunton, Kathleen Cox of Staunton, Michael Cox of Baltimore, Md., Cara (companion, Tim Bates) Cox of Moro, Dale (Tina) Cox of Carlinville and Brady (Brandi) Cox of Benld; mother-in-law Joyce Sies of Gillespie; sister-in-law Katina (Chester) Weller of Gillespie; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Norman Sies; sister, Sara Beth Cox; nephew, Caleb Cox; uncle, Stephen Olds and uncle, Jim Huhsmann.

Visitation was held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld.

Funeral services occurred after the visitation with the Rev. Nancy Ribes Hubert. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior or Adopt A Pet.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.