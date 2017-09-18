Brian K. Pinkston, 60

GILLESPIE (Sept. 18, 2017) – Brian K. Pinkston, 60, of Gillespie, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 13, 1957, in Hillsboro to Byron Gene and Alice (Raynor) Pinkston. He married Jeanette (Motto) Pinkston on July 3, 2003, in Carlinville; she survives.

Mr. Pinkston was retired after having been a certified prosthetist for Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis, Mo., from Oct. 29, 1979, to July 21, 2011. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Ainad Shriners and Masonic Lodge of Gillespie.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his parents, Gene and Alice Pinkston of Gillespie; children, Elisha Pinkston of Springfield, Mo., Jessica (Joshua) Koniak of Gillespie, Adam (Katie) Pinkston of Gillespie, Jody Aiello (John) Carriker of Tovey, and ReJeana Finch (Christopher) Hager of Springfield; grandchildren, Remington, ReJeana, Aiden, Alyssa, Gunner, Elias and Everett; and a brother, Darrell Pinkston.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Angelique Gokey.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Gillespie Masonic Lodge. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis, the NRA, or Gillespie Masonic Lodge.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.