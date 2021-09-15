Brian K. Brimberry

Brian K. Brimberry, 49, of Sawyerville passed away in Benld on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 9:30 p.m.

He was born Dec. 29, 1971, in Litchfield to Edwin R. Brimberry, Sr. and Betty Ann (Clesson) Brimberry.

He married Jacqulin (Bednar) Brimberry on May 16, 2009 in Benld.

He was a truck driver for the US Postal Service.

Brian was a member of Benld Fire Department.

He is survived by his spouse, Jacqulin Brimberry of Sawyerville; children, Brittany Hopper (companion, Nathan Cox), Brett Brimberry, Brianna (Tyler) Lytle, Abigail Brimberry, and brother, Matthew (Angel) Brimberry of Benld.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edwin Brimberry, Jr.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life were held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Assembly of God Church of Staunton.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.