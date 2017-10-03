Brenda L. Pocklington, 66

STANDARD CITY – Brenda L. Pocklington, 66, of Standard City, passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2017, at her residence, with her family by her side.

Brenda was born March 6, 1951, in Springfield, a daughter of Robert and Lillian (Morgan) Wise Sr. She was on of 13 children born into the Wise family.

Brenda graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1969.

She married Clinton Pocklington in 1978, and he passed away in 1987.

Brenda loved gardening, canning and spending time with her large family and especially her grandchildren.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and sisters, Sharon Miller, Lynda Wise and Darlene Wise.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home.

Brenda is survived by her companion, James “Jim Bob” Combs; son, Joshua J. (Heather) Wise of Springfield; daughter, Jennifer (David) Miller of Girard; step-son, Thomas (Sally) Pocklington of Harristown; step-son, Chad (Jody) Combs of Carlinville; step-son, Todd Combs; grandchildren; Kristan (George) Luttman, Grace Miller, Taylor Miller, Florance Wise; great-granddaughter, Willow Lutmann; several step-great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Debby) Wise Sr. of Jacksonville; brother, Robert (Julie) Wise Sr. of Golden; brother, Dennis (Karen) Wise of Girard; sister, Maggie (Rick) Filson of Palmyra; brother, Tony (Kathy) Wise of New Bern, N.C.; sister, Cindy Swift of Hillsboro; sister, Angie (Ron) Stevens of Virden; brother, Steve (Sheryl) Wise of Girard; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Relay for Life.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.

