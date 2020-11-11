Brad Barnes

Brad Barnes, 56, of Girard, passed away Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, from an automobile accident Interstate 55 near the Raymond exit.

Brad was born September 17, 1964, in Springfield. He was the oldest son of Ralph and Carolyn (Anderson) Barnes.

Brad grew up in Virden and graduated from Virden High School with the Class of 1983.

He married Barbara Sanders on June 3, 1995 in Girard.

Brad was employed with Black & Company Industrial and Safety in Springfield. He enjoyed camping and boating at Otter Lake, purchasing and refinishing old furniture in his spare time. Brad was proud of his accomplishment of reaching the rank of Eagle Scout.

A celebration of Brad’s life will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Barnes residence in Girard from Noon to 4:00pm.

Brad is survived by his wife, Barbara Barnes of Girard; son, Dalton Barnes of Girard; daughter, Brenda Barnes of Girard, daughter, Tori Barnes of Girard; brothers, Bruce Barnes of Atwater; and Brent Barnes of Girard; three nephews and two nieces.

Memorials may be made to to the Barnes Family.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.