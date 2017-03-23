Boys track finishes in top 10 at Charleston

Boys track finishes in top 10 at Charleston

3 23 17

Carlinville racked up 21 points as a team Saturday to place ninth at the Charleston Indoor Invitational boys track meet, hosted by Eastern Illinois University.

Shelbyville was the team champion with 76 points.

The Cavaliers placed in five events, led by the pole vault with Blake Hubbard finishing third. The junior cleared 13-feet.

In fourth place for Carlinville was junior Jason Landon in the 1600-meter run. He finished at 4:41.52.

Carlinville’s 4 x 800 meter relay team took home fifth place at 8:53.13. Team members included Jason Landon, Jacob Landon, Grayson Armour and Briley Roper.

In sixth place included Tyler Hughes in the 400-meter dash, at 55.86 seconds.

Also in sixth was Max Rogers in the triple jump, finishing at 38-feet-5.75 inches.

Also from Carlinville, two finished in the top 15 in the shot put. Junior Daniel Card was 10th overall at 44-feet-1.75 inch. Junior Gabe Long was 14th at 42-feet-4.5 inches.

Bailey Lippold took ninth place in the 3200-meter run, finishing at 10:55.59.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 meter relay team finished 10th at 3:50.89.

Armour ran the 800-meters in a time of 2:12.98 to place 11th overall.

In the high jump, Michael Douglas tied for 13th by clearing five feet-eight inches.

Rogers was also 15th in the 200-meter dash at 25.49 seconds.

Cameron Rainey finished tied for 26th in the 60-meter dash finishing at 7.77 seconds.

The team heads to Staunton for a quad meet on Tuesday with Pana and Roxana also joining. The state indoor meet is slated for Friday in Bloomington.