Boys are back in town…

Members of the Carlinville Cavaliers baseball team for 2017, front row, from left, are: Gavin Porter, Colton Perkins, Hunter Robinson, Christian Griffith, Rayme Lewis, Mitchel Proctor, Clay Crowe, Aidan Naugle, Tyler Reels, Manager Mason Bollinger and Andrew DeNeve. Midde row: Josh Hinzman, Kyle Dixon, Jonathan Stilwell, Jeremy Frazier, Tucker Hughes, Tyler Quarton, Donovan King, Bryan Golbricht, Bryce Rives and Joe Fraser. Back Row: Blake Richardson, Jake Ambuel, Koltan Page, Garrett Campbell, Nick Havlin, Assistant Coach Scott Harris, Assistant Coach Shay Kellerman, Head Coach Don Borgini, Assistant Coach Greg Campbell, Konnor Emmons, Alex Dawson, Colton DeLong and Jake Hannig. Not pictured are Sam Tieman, Jay Rosentreter and Kameron Sancamper.