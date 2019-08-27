Bowling sessions to be offered at Mt. Olive’s Turner Hall

This September, Turner Hall (Mount Olive Gymnastic Society) will offer Bowling 101 sessions to adults ages 18 and up. Bowling 101 will be offered in two parts; participants may register for one part for $10, or both parts for $20.

No equipment, shoes, or previous bowling experience is required.

Part 1 will be held Monday, Sept. 9, and will cover bowling basics, etiquette and scoring.

Part 2 will be held Monday, Sept. 16 and Tuesday, Sept. 17, and will be a hands-on lesson and practice session covering how to hold the ball, approach and strategies. Participants who register for Part 2 will be scheduled for either the Monday or Tuesday session.

Additional sessions for Part 2 may be added depending upon the number of participants.

All sessions will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Turner Hall (307 West Second South Street, Mt. Olive, 62069).

Advance registration is required. Payment is due at the time of the session.

All registrations must be received by midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

To register, visit the Turner Hall Facebook page or access the registration form directly at tinyurl.com/turnerhallbowl.