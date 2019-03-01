Bowling fundraiser held for MCDD

Winners of Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled’s nine-pin no tap bowling fundraiser, held Feb. 16 at Bowlero Lanes, were, from left, Wendell Hopper, Ken Zirges, Kevin Ricke and Julie Ricke. The team received a trophy and a $200 cash prize, of which they donated half back to MCDD. Ken Meece donated a custom bowling ball, Karen Bellm of Bowlero Lanes hosted the event, and MCDD student Paul Moore bowled with each participant that night. The event generated more than $1,600 for the facility. Photo provided.