Bowling awards handed out at annual banquet

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 7, 2017) – The Carlinville Elks Junior Bowlers held their annual awards banquet, for the 2016–2017 bowling season.

Every bowler that completed the season received progressive high game and high series patches, and awards denoting their end of season average.

There were additional awards given out, which included: Bumper Second Place Team – Guthrie Insurance – Riley Ambrose, Kami Hubbard, Megan Lack and Alex Schmedeke; Bumper First Place Team – Heinz Furniture – Grant Comerford, Rylan Wise, Michael Kaganich, and Dawson Wise; Second Place Team – Prairie Farms – Landon Eades, Trey Gall, Jacob Griffel and Brady Miller;

First Place Team – Edward Jones – Zosia Nejmanowski, Mason Wise, Aiden Wagner, Jordan Griffel, and Garrett Comerford;

Bumper Female Rookie of the year – Kami Hubbard; Bumper Male Rookie of the year – Dawson Wise;

Female Rookie of the year –Kylie Smith; Male Rookie of the year – Brady Miller;

The Skylar Young – Good Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Ronak Patel. The Elks nine-pin no-tap tournament winners were Ronak Patel and Rylan Wise.

The Carlinville Elks Jr Bowlers are currently holding registration for the 2017 – 2018 bowling season. Final registration will be Sunday, Sept. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bowlero Lanes in Carlinville. The youth bowlers bowl on Sunday’s at 5 p.m. at Bowlero. Their season begins on September 17.

