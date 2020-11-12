Bourne tops Wilhelm in 95th District; responds to cancelling of veto session

Bourne tops Wilhelm in 95th District; responds to

Posted Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m.

By: DANIEL WINNINGHAM

Enquirer~Democrat managing editor

Voters in Macoupin County and the rest of the 95th District gave Republican State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) a convincing re-election win to return to the General Assembly.

Bourne received 13,899 votes in the county (about 69.26 percent) while Democratic candidate Chase Wilhem tallied 6,511 votes (30.74 percent).

The district also includes Montgomery County, as well as portions in Christian and Madison counties. Overall, Bourne collected 32,829 votes to Wilhelm’s 13,653.

Bourne, reached by phone early Wednesday, listed the main issues those in the district are hoping to see addressed.

“The top three concerns I had when talking to voters were out of control spending in Springfield, which ultimately leads to tax increases,” she said. “Voters are tired of that. The coronavirus. We’re going to have to do a lot of work to get our economy going, and ethics reform, leadership term limits, corruption in general.”

Mail ballot, early voting or in-person on Tuesday, Bourne said voters went with the option that best suited them.

“People voted with how they were comfortable voting and the clerks in this area ran the election really well,” Bourne said.

The last time the General Assembly met in person was in May.

Committee hearings have been held remotely, but no votes held, Bourne noted.

100th District

Republican Christopher Davidsmeyer received 2,308 votes (74.94 percent) in the 10 precincts for the 100th District in Macoupin County. Democrat Brandon Adams had 613 votes (19.9 percent) while Ralph Sides of the Pro Gun Pro-Life Party was named on 159 ballots (5.16 percent).

Districtwide results, as of Nov. 4, were Davidsmeyer with 38,354 votes (75.1 percent), Adams with 10,465 votes (20.5 percent) and Sides with 2,234 votes (4.4 percent)

Fall veto session cancelled

Nov. 10, Speaker of the House Mike Madigan’s Chief of Staff announced that the fall veto session is canceled due to concerns over COVID-19 and proximity to the upcoming holidays. In response to the announcement Bourne issued the following statement:

“I’m very disappointed that the Speaker has chosen to cancel the legislature’s scheduled Veto Session. We have important work to do— including reining in Governor Pritzker’s executive power. Congress is figuring out how to meet, other states are too. Certainly there are public health concerns, but the Illinois legislature has safely met before during this pandemic. There was testing, more than enough space for social distancing, and it was run well. People are doing their jobs every day with fewer precautions than we would be afforded.

“We can do our jobs and people are depending on us to do our job. This cancellation is more about the pending leadership challenge within Madigan’s caucus. It’s a shame Speaker Madigan would rather protect his own power than allow the legislature to do our work.”

102nd General Assembly start date

With the veto session cancelled, it will be 62 days until the next assembly starts.

Members of the 102nd Illinois General Assembly will be sworn into office on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Rep. Avery Bourne, far right, received a Friend of Agriculture Award earlier this summer. She will begin another term in the General Assembly in January 2021.