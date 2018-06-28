Bourne to offer office hours in Carlinville, Illinois

CARLINVILLE (June 28, 2018) – State Rep. Avery Bourne will hold traveling office hours at Carlinville City Hall (550 North Broad) from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 10. In addition, her Litchfield district office (207 North State Street) will have its hours extended until 6 p.m. that day.

Bourne encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to top by and her staff will assist them. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call the district office at (217) 324-5200.