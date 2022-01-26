Bourne joins Irvin ticket as Lieutenant Governor candidate; Illinois and U.S. House seats available

Bourne joins Irvin ticket as Lieutenant Governor candidate;

Avery Bourne has represented the 95th district in the Illinois House of Representatives for 6 years. She was first appointed in 2015 when she filled the spot left vacant with the departure of Wayne Rosenthal to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Bourne was the youngest legislator to be sworn into the Illinois General assembly in the history of Illinois, joining at 23. She has run in the last three elections, winning her seat each time.

Bourne (R-Morrisonville) is now leaving the seat behind as she has joined with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in his bid for Governor.

Bourne and Irvin have taken up issues such as high crime rates, high taxes and government spending, and corruption, particularly in Springfield, as part of their platform.

Notable Endorsements for the pair so far are Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and former Illinois Comptroller Leslie Munger.

Wayne Rosenthal (R-Morrisonville), the previous State Representative for the 95th and 93rd districts will be running for a state representative seat again, this time it will be in the 108th district. The 108th district covers all of Menard County, and parts of Sangamon, Christian, Macoupin, and Montgomery counties. Rosenthal previously served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 2011-2015, when he left to head the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Issues Rosenthal is looking to address include supporting law enforcement, fighting corruption, creating jobs, stopping tax hikes, advocating for life, and protecting the Second Amendment. Rosenthal has been endorsed by U.S. Congressmen Darin LaHood, Rodney Davis, and Mike Bost. He has also been endorsed by Rep. Avery Bourne.

Vying for the 13th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are three candidates from the area. The seat is currently held by Rep. Rodney Davis, who will not be seeking re-election in the district as recent redistricting placed his home in the 15th Congressional district.

Nikki Budzinski (D-Springfield) is a former labor activist and was most recently the Chief of Staff in the Office of Management and Budget in the Biden administration. Budzinski is focusing on issues of working families, making healthcare affordable, and cutting taxes on the middle and working classes. Budzinski has been endorsed by both Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and multiple labor unions including the Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Illinois AFL-CIO.

Also on the democratic ticket is David Palmer (D-Champaign). Palmer is a former University of Iowa basketball player, who continued his basketball career playing professionally across the world. He now works as a retirement planning advisor with Country Financial. Some issues he is focused on include healthcare accessibility and costs, affordable childcare, and voting rights. He has gained the endorsement of The Collective PAC, a nationwide committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation across all levels of government.

Running on the other side of the aisle is Decutar native Jesse Reising (R-Decutar). Reising is a former Yale University football player and federal prosecutor, as well as a co-founder of the Warrior-Scholar Project, which hosts academic boot camps across the nation, helping veterans continue their education. Reising is focusing on issues such as voting security, law and order, and free enterprise, to name a few. Reising has yet to receive any official endorsements.