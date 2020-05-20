Bourne on emergency rule: 'I'm glad the governor listened'

Bourne on emergency rule: ‘I’m glad the governor

An emergency rule that would have provided for criminal penalties against business owners who reopen in violation of Governor Pritzker’s executive orders was abruptly removed from the agenda of Illinois’ Joint Committee on Administrative Rules on Wednesday. Following the withdrawing of the emergency rule, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) issued the following statement:

“I’m glad the Governor listened to the tens of thousands of Illinoisans who spoke out against this egregious rule. Since the filing of this emergency rule a few days ago, my office received thousands of emails, messages, and phone calls from outraged constituents and business owners who think that rule was a massive overreach of power. The people of Illinois who took the time to email and call their elected officials deserve our gratitude. This is their ‘win’. The magnitude of their response is the primary reason this emergency rule was withdrawn. It’s proof that their voices were heard. However, the fight is not over and I’m reminding everyone to stay engaged while the legislature is in session this week.”