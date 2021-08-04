Bouillon crowned Miss Madison County 2021

By TORI HARTSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

On July 31, the Madison County Pageant was held at Madison County Fairgrounds in Highland.

The new Miss Madison County 2021 went to Madeline Bouillon, an 18-year-old Carlinville native.

“I decided to run in the Miss Madison County pageant because I am going to Lewis and Clark this fall, and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to be involved in my new community,” explains Bouillon. “Being a queen is such an honor, and I’m so happy I was chosen to represent Madison County.”

Throughout the next year, Bouillon hopes to make meaningful contributions to the community.

“I want to make Madison County proud and let them know that I truly care. It’s more than just the sash and crown, it’s the work you put in behind the scenes. I want to be the best role model I can be and use my platform for good and spread the word of things like agriculture, the importance of volunteering, educate on issues that many people face in the world today and overall be a queen that people remember.”