Book encourages children to cultivate a love for nature and reading

Book encourages children to cultivate a love for

Julie Houston Rogers announces the release of ‘Colten and the

Bullfrog Adventure’

POULAN, Ga. – Julie Houston Rogers, a retired fifth-grade teacher, has always loved reading and making up stories to share with children. Her love for history and science in particular inspired Rogers to write “Colten and the Bullfrog Adventure” (published by AuthorHouse), a book is for young children to practice their reading and comprehension skills while having fun.

The book tells the story of a young boy and his hero “Poppy” going on an adventure in search of “Old Man” bullfrog in his grandparent’s backyard. All the while learning interesting and “cool” facts about bullfrogs and their day-to-day lives.

“In today’s society, spending quality time together is a thing of the past,” Rogers points out. “This book, hopefully, will reinforce the importance of time spent with family and how you can learn from one another.”

“Colten and the Bullfrog Adventure” encourages children to cultivate a love for nature and reading and reminds them that bullfrogs do not cause warts.

An excerpt from the book:

One morning, before the sun woke up, Colten got Poppy out of bed to go watch the old bullfrog that lives in Mema’s fishpond. He couldn’t wait to lay his eyes on that “old man,” as Poppy called him. Poppy grabbed the flashlight and his cap, and Colten grabbed his cap, just like Poppy. And then out the back door they went. They were ready for their first big adventure, and Colten could already hear the call of the wild.

About the Author

Julie Houston Rogers lives in a small South Georgia town with her husband of 39 years, Doyle. She is a mother of three and grandmother to four. She has two cats, a dog named Lucy and “Old Man” bullfrog.