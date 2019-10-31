Bonnie Nell Anderson

Bonnie Nell Anderson, age 90, passed away at 1:56 am, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Ignite Medical Resort, Kansas City, Mo., following an illness.

Bonnie was born Aug. 16, 1929 in Picher, Okla. Her parents were James Carl and Ida Bonita (Howe) Key. She had lived in Galena since 1977.

She had worked several years as a bank teller in several banks, including First State Bank, Joplin, Mo. She was an active member of Sixth Street Baptist Church, Galena, Kan., where she served as secretary-treasurer and was a long time Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Galena Women’s Club. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Bonnie was married to Albert Anderson on April 7, 1962 in Baxter Springs, Kan. He passed away June 16, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her half-sister, Patricia Els, and half-brothers, Jim Key, Timothy Key and J.C. Burggraf.

She is survived by two daughters, Jonel Hammons (husband, David), Smithville, Mo. and April Raccuglia (husband, Mark), Derby, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Sarah White-Hamilton, Elizabeth Hammons, Norma Raccuglia, Joshua Raccuglia, Lisa Raccuglia, Alayah Raccuglia and Isaac Raccuglia; two great-grandchildren, David White-Hamilton and Daniel White-Hamilton; two step-daughters, Myonza Kennedy, Cassville, Mo. and Emma Jo Henderson (husband, Stan) Galena, Kan.; and one half-sister, Carlene Trouth, Farmington, New Mexico.

Funeral services were Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena, Kan. with Pastor Bob Martin will officiating. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Galena, Kan.

The family receiveed friends Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena, Kan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sixth Street Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.