Bonnie L. Rogers, 90

GIRARD (May 8, 2018) – Bonnie L. Rogers, 90, of Girard passed away Tuesday morning, May 1, 2018, at Pleasant Hill Village in Girard, IL.

Bonnie was born Jan. 3, 1928, in Quincy, a daughter of Gail E. and Hazel A. (Gustison) Bozarth.

Bonnie graduated from Quincy High School.

She married Albert L. Rogers on June 6, 1964, and he passed away on March 19, 2016.

Bonnie worked for Illinois Bell in Springfield for 20 years as an operator and Old Republic Insurance in Girard for 10 years as the office manager.

She enjoyed bowling, bunco, and playing cards.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Edward A. Bozarth.

Visitation was held on Saturday, May 5, from 9-11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, where funeral services followed at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Terry Link officiating. Burial followed in Girard Cemetery next to her husband.

Bonnie is survived by her step-sons, Bob (Becky) Robbins of Springfield and Jay (Diane) Rogers III of Girard; step-daughter, Barb (Mick) Humer of Normal; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Girard Fire and Rescue.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, was in charge of arrangements.