Bonnie L. Marsh

Bonnie L. Marsh, 93, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 in Carlinville.

She was born Jan. 1, 1928 in Nebo, to Loren and Lela Ford.

She married Charles E. “Short” Marsh, Dec. 10, 1949 in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2003.

Known as Grandma Bonnie, she was a member of the Greenfield First Baptist Church also known to be a “prayer warrior”. She loved the Lord and loved her family. She was a homemaker, talented seamstress and quilter, and assisted with the daily tasks on the farm.

Surviving are her children, Janis (Stephen) Glosser of Carlinville, Joanna “Jo” (Gordon) Morrow of Mackinaw, Julie (David) George of Greenfield, Jim (Melissa) Marsh of Greenfield; grandchildren, Kristi (Patrick) Drew, Scott (Amber) Winters, Eric Morrow, Amy Peasley, Erin (Kenny) Brown, Beth (Brad) Kelley, Kaitlyn George, Kaleigh (JT) Peters, Riley (Paytne) Marsh, Karson (Travis Goode) Marsh, Clayton, Clare Costello, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one sister, Evelyn Ford.

A funeral and visitation were held on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the First Baptist Church north of Greenfield.

Burial will follow at the Richwoods Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice, or the Greenfield First Baptist Church.

The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Visit to leave a memory or condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.