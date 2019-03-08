Bonnie L. Hicks

Bonnie Lee Hicks, 85, of Carlinville passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Bonnie was born Aug. 7, 1933, in DuQuoin, a daughter of Tony and Opal Crow Franklin.

Bonnie attended school in Vergennes and later married Glen E. Hicks on Oct. 4, 1952. He preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2006. Bonnie owned and operated Hicks Grocery Store in Chesterfield. She collected bric-a-brac and signs with cute sayings and quotes. She loved being surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren..

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Tony Franklin; mother, Opal Franklin; husband, Glen E. Hicks; sister, Betty Hartline; brother, Dale Franklin; niece, Jackie Griffin; and great-nephew, Ryan Foley.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 9-11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery, Chesterfield.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Terry (Mary Ann) Hicks of Carlinville; son, Mick (companion, Penny Emmons) Hicks of Carlinville; son, Kenny (Laura) Hicks of Carlinville; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Williams of Murphysboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Chesterfield Community Club.

