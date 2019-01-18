Bonnie C. Frazier

Bonnie C. (Harper) Frazier, 78, of Carlinville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Jan. 7, 1941, to John and Berniece Harper. She married Charles Frazier on Dec. 9, 1961, in Raymond, and he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Frazier graduated from Raymond High School and retired as the owner/operator of Frontier Country. She was an avid gardener, reader, puzzler and traveler who enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the casinos and volunteering with the M&M Shriners Club. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her daughters, Renee (Ron) Sheedy of Morrisonville and Dana (John) Niehaus of Carlinville; grandchildren, Josh (Cybil) Hoffman of Harvel, Paige Sheedy of Morrisonville, Jered Niehaus of Eugene, Ore., Justin Niehaus of Indianapolis, Ind., and Josh Niehaus of Chatham; siblings, William (Karen) Harper of Carlinville and Barb (John) Charnisky of Edwardsville; her mother, Berniece Harper of Carlinville; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and husband.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13, at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the M&M Shriners.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.