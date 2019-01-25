Bonnie B. Reeder

Bonnie B. Reeder, 83, of Carlinville passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at her residence.

Bonnie was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Grafton, a daughter of Charles W. and Amelia Hall Knight.

She married Charles F. Reeder on Sept. 21, 1954, in Carlinville, and he passed away Nov. 1, 2015.

Bonnie was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on the farm. She enjoyed Native American heritage and tee-pee displays. Bonnie was very talented with leather work and enjoyed her Sheltie dogs and other animals.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and grandson, Josh Reeder.

Private family graveside services will be conducted Friday, Jan. 25. Burial will follow in Reeder Rest Cemetery in rural Carlinville.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Mike (Sharon) Reeder of Cass City, Mich.; son, Roger Reeder of Carlinville; daughter, Sandy Reeder of Carlinville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County T.A.I.L.S.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.