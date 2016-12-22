Boltz swim team competes

The Boltz swim team swam at Normal West High School in Normal two weekends ago.

There they conquered a three day meet hosted by the Bloomington Normal Swim Club. The team walked away with many new times and cuts that highlight their hard work.

Garrett Comerford, 10, of Carlinville swam Saturday morning conquering a new event-the 100 fly (2:04.05) and improving his 50-back time by 0.90 (47.03) earning a new “B” cut.

The season is well under way and many Boltz swimmers are very close to Regionals in many events. Their successes are noticed by others in the swim community as well, the team continues to receive accolades and compliments from other coaches at the meets they attend.