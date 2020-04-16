Bobby Dillard Morgan

Bobby Dillard Morgan, 92, of Springfield, passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Bobby was born March 11, 1928, in Piggott, Ark., a son of Frank and Lela Roxy Neeley Morgan.

Bobby served as a corporal in the United States Air Force. He married Sarah Berry June 12, 1950, in Decatur.

Bobby worked as a produce manager for several grocery stores, retiring from Carl’s IGA, Carlinville, in 1993. He loved to fish, and years ago was an avid golfer.

He was a member of Guy Baird American Legion Post No. 554 in Carlinville and attended Beginnings Apostolic Church in Springfield. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Morgan; sister, Jeanette Benton; and granddaughter, Melissa Moreland.

Private family graveside services were held, Monday morning, April 13, 2020.

Burial followed in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Bobby is survived by his son, Michael L. (Jeanie) Morgan of Springfield; daughter, Patricia M. Weems of Zachary, La.; son, Bobby D. Morgan of Girard; daughter, Pamela J. (Kelvin) Easter of Momence; daughter, Marsha L. (Denny) Krepel of Springfield; and daughter, Sarah L. (Rick) Edmonds of Carlinville; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene (Lorna) Morgan of Champaign; brother, Gary (Sylvia) Morgan of Decatur; brother, Eddie L. Morgan of Elwin; sister, Barbara Sue Norem of Decatur, sister, Martha (Larry) Stanley of Decatur; sister, Kay (Larry) Sutherland of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.