Bob L. Solt

Bob L. Solt, 86, of Bunker Hill died at Heritage Health of Gillespie Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 5:20 a.m.

He was born May 28, 1933, in East St. Louis to Walter Roy Solt and Mildred Frances (DeBoe) Solt.

He married Mary Anne (McKechan) Solt June 6, 1962 in East Detroit, Mich. She preceded him in death in May 1995. He retired after having worked 30 years for Laclede Steel as a furnace operator. He also was a police officer in Bunker Hill for 10 years. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army after having served during Korea. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He was alderman for three terms in Bunker Hill and he loved a good card game.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Norman) Becker of East China Township, Mich.; grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Becker, Robert (Deania) Becker and Amanda (Jason) Zakens; great-grandchildren, Jacob Becker, Elizabeth Zakens, Jason Zakens, Emma Becker and James Becker.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, daughter, Karen Dunn and son, Robert Solt.

Family services will be held with burial in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to American Legion, Tree House or wishes of the family. The family would like to thank Heritage Health in Gillespie for the wonderful care.

