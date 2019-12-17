Bob Bruckert

Bob Bruckert, 70, of Bunker Hill, died at his residence Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 5:40 p.m. He was born March 30, 1949, in Litchfield, to Harry Bruckert and Gwen (Smith) Bruckert. He was a retired salesman for Landreth Lumber. Bob was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School and SIUE. He was a member of the Amateur Trap Shooting Association. He was also a member and judge of the National Shoot To Retrieve Field Trial Association.

He is survived by his sister, Candy Bruckert of Bunker Hill; half brother, Ron (Ginny) Bruckert and sons, nephews, Brian Greeling and family, Jason Greeling and family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and half brother, Denny Bruckert.

Visitation was held Dec. 18 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill followed by a memorial service with Pastor Brian Holle officiating.

Inurnment was at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation . Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

