Board recognizes GMS baseball team

The Gillespie Middle School baseball team was recognized for its’ recent state runner-up finish by the Gillespie Community Unit School District No. 7 Board of Education at the beginning of Monday’s meeting. Pictured, front row, from left, are, Landon Emelander, Andy Sellers, Owen Pau, Logan Griffith, Tristen Wargo and Bobby Halpin; middle row, Seth Hellman, Jacob Swank, Tyler Swank, Jaydon Baker, Brendon Reiman, Owen Schweppe and Parker Knop; back row, Head Coach Jeremy Smith, Reece Girth, Jack Kaylor, Mike Bertetto, Bryce Buhs, Jesse Berry, Danny Wolber, Zander Rieffer and Assistant Coach Tim Wargo. Coal Country Times photo by Jackson Wilson.

By: JACKSON WILSON

Coal Country Times Reporter

The Gillespie Community Unit School District No. 7 Board of Education had little on its agenda Monday evening, which gave district superintendent Joseph Tieman and Gillespie Middle School principal Jill Rosentreter plenty of time to recognize the GMS baseball team for its recent runner-up finish at the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 2A state tournament.

“Congratulations on a great season,” Tieman told the players. “I don’t know if you or your parents have thought about it this way but for a public school, you are the state champions. It was a great ride. You all did a fantastic job.”

“When all the stars line up from a talented coaching staff to a determined group of athletes and supportive families not willing to make any excuses, the school and the entire community benefit from that,” praised Rosentreter. “I’m truly grateful, honored and appreciative of everyone’s hard work and dedication to this program.”

Rosentreter then went on to tell the boys that the work had only just begun, despite the memories of this season not being forgotten.

“The job is not over,” stressed Rosentreter. “You had a major accomplishment but we want to see you continue to grow, get bigger, get stronger and further your journey as a student athlete.”

Tieman finished by giving an additional word of thanks to head coach Jeremy Smith and his staff.

“Far too often, I get comments that are either ‘Coach didn’t do this’, ‘Coach didn’t do that’ or ‘We’re just not good because of the Coach,” Tieman said. “Every time we win a big game I would always hit Jeremy with a text telling him and his assistants to take credit as a coaching staff because when things don’t work out, the blame is always put at their feet. They deserve a big round of applause.”

The board hired Cynthia Weishaupt as a special education route bus driver.

Cindy McCarty will be joining the CUSD No. 7 staff as a special education bus aid.

Pam Strausbaugh is to become a paraprofessional, pending certification and a background check.

The board has accepted the resignation requests of Gillespie Middle School track coaches Casey Niehaus and Christina Blevins. The vacated positions are now posted.

Gillespie High School News

Alex Pelt, Chance Reiniesch, Beau Smith and Dylan Swank were recently named to thr ILMEA All-District Band/Choir.

On Oct. 21, principal Shane Owsley received an email from the officials who worked the Gillespie senior night football game. The message complimented accommodations, sportsmanship, chain crew work and clock operating.

Jack Herron, Trenton Gill, Cole Frensko, Anthony Ribes, Nolan Hayes, Damien Albers, Corbin Arnold, Ethan Hammann, Vincent Schneider, Tyler Watters and Kaleb Crider have all completed the Career Connections Project Book One.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, GHS and GMS will be hosting a Veterans’ Day ceremony in the Gillespie High School gym at 9 a.m. A breakfast will be held beforehand at 8:15 a.m.

Gillespie Middle School News

Gillespie Middle School teachers were awarded more than $15,000 from the Partnership of Excellence to purchase a variety of resources for classrooms.

Additionally, seventh grade ELA teacher Stephanie Wilson was honored with a $740 grant from the Illinois Retired Teacher’s Foundation. The money will be used to buy books and assist students with a writing project.

Last week, GMS hit a record breaking $3,000 in sales at its annual book fair, surpassing the original goal of $2,500. This will allow $1,000 to be spent in the library.

Ben-Gil Elementary School News

First quarter report cards were sent home Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The date for second quarter progress reports is Thursday, Nov. 14.

Parent/teacher conferences will be held Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Next Board Meeting

The Board will meet again Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m. at the administrative office annex.