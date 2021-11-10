Bo Thomas Christy

Infant, Bo Thomas Christy, passed away on Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Surviving are his parents, Zackery Shawn and Brittany Ann (Barth) Christy of Carlinville; paternal grandmother, LaDonna Christy of Arkansas and maternal grandmother June Barth of Champaign; paternal great grandparents, Neil and Alice O’Ryan of Cherokee Village, AR, and maternal great grandmother, Mary Pfeffer of Champaign, as well as numerous cousins.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is assisting the Christy family and no services are planned at this time.

