Blankenship crowned as 2021 Miss Virden

On July 3 at the Virden square, three hopeful contestants- Jenna Blankenship, Katie Gillespie and Abbie Scott- competed for the title of Miss Virden 2021. The Star-Spangled Banner was performed by Jaina Brandon, and Macy Wellhausen emceed the event. The pageant also included performances from the North Mac cheerleaders and performances from Brandon, Sarah Beck and Riley Ramsey.

Ashley Hughes was the retiring queen after spending two years as the 2019 Miss Virden.

The pageant consisted of a walk-out routine, a recap of Hughes’ reign, a parade of sponsors, performances, a swimwear portion, evening gowns, on-stage questions, a raffle drawing and a farewell speech from Hughes.

At the end of the night, the results were in: 2nd Runner-up and Miss Congeniality was awarded to Abbie Scott, 1st Runner-up was awarded to Katie Gillespie, and Jenna Blankenship was crowned as the new Miss Virden.

The 2021 Little Miss and Little Mister, crowned two days prior to the Miss Virden pageant, are Ruby Swegle and Anderson Silva.

Blankenship, a senior at North Mac High School, was ecstatic to receive the title of Miss Virden. “Being crowned was the best feeling in the world,” said Blankenship. “I had dreamed of becoming Miss Virden ever since I was crowned Little Miss Virden in 2010, and all of my hard work helped my dream to come true.”