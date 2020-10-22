Blanche Mildred Hill

Blanche Mildred Hill, 89, of Carlinville passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born Dec. 5, 1930 to Blaine L. and Helen (Urbonas) Harris in Carlinville.

Blanche married James Enoch Hill, June 5, 1952.

Blanche graduated from Carlinville High School and helped create, build, and operated Creedmoor Sports with her husband in Oceanside, Calif., before returning to Illinois. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Blanche was also an avid tennis player.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hill, her parents; brother, Louis Harris; two sisters, Elaine McKinney and Delores Remer. She is survived by her daughters, Marsha (Clyde) Mitchell of Oceanside, Calif. and Sue Hill of Carlinville; son, Matthew (Brenda) Hill of Pittsburgh, Penn.; sister, Mary Karr of Carlinville; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 11am at Bethel Ridge Cemetery in Atwater. Blanche and Jim will be interred together as per their wishes.

Memorials may go to Carlinville American Legion.

