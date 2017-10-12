Blackburn supports Back the Blue with ceremony

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 12, 2017) – The Blackburn College Men’s Soccer Team played a “Back the Blue” soccer match last Saturday in Carlinville.

The program recognized members of local law enforcement prior to the start of the game.

Before the match, members of local law enforcement joined the teams and officials in the center of the field for a moment of silence dedicated to fallen officers followed by the national anthem.

“This was a great way for our program to show appreciation and support to the men and women who serve and protect our communities. We were humbled by the attendance by the nearly twenty officers, deputies and troopers who attended,” said Blackburn Men’s Soccer Coach Rob Steinkuehler.

Members of local law enforcement in attendance today: Shawn Kahl — Sheriff of Macoupin County; Dave Haley — Chief of Police Carlinville Police Department; Derek Graham — Carlinville Police Department; Kevin Naugle — Carlinville Police Department; Phillip Warren — Carlinville Police Department; Jack Wofford — Carlinville Police Department; Mike Stevenson — Carlinville Police Department; Brandon Reiher — Carlinville Police Department; Tyson Probst — Carlinville Police Department; Jim Zirkelbach – Chief of Police Benld Police Department; Jerod Calen – Benld Police Department; Roger Diveley — Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department along with his K9 — MAC; Ron Maedgey — Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department; Jake Zimmer — Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department; Jeff Bridges — Illinois State Police; Jason Winks — Illinois State Police; Heath Bryan — Illinois State Police.

During the match, pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and water were sold with proceeds going to C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors.) Each year, between 140 and 160 officers are killed in the line of duty and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss. C.O.P.S. provides resources to help them rebuild their shattered lives.

As for the game, Webster got two second half goals and held on for a 2-1 win over the Beavers.

Jordan Allen scored Blackburn’s goal in the 87th minute, unassisted.

Golfers win invite

Blackburn had a better fifth golfer score than Iowa Wesleyan to break a tie and claim the championship of the Iowa Wesleyan Fall Invitational golf tournament Wednesday.

Both Blackburn and Iowa Wesleyan carded 301s. Trenton Easley’s 79 was less than Fergus Smith’s 84, thus the Beavers emerged victorious.

Wiatt Jennings led Blackburn, finishing third overall with a 72. Jordan McMillen tied for fourth at 74 and Kyle Kesinger finished 19th at 77. Anthony Harper tied for 20th at 78.

Volleyball

Westminster swept three games from Blackburn in college volleyball action Wednesday night, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13.

Westminster is 9-8, 8-1 in the SLIAC, while Blackburn is 4-13, 2-9.

The Beavers were led by Kaitlyn Wiegand with six kills and Kendall Knop added five. Brianna Henke of Mt. Olive added three kills and a dig.

Jensen Ballinger added 11 assists and four aces. Alexis Dick had 11 digs and Knop had eight digs.

Hannah Marshall had 11 kills; Teresa Becker 30 assists and Bridget Ringwald 14 digs for Westminster.

Blackburn fell to Fontbonne at Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday, 25-18, 21-25, 14-25, 23-25.

The Beavers also lost to Spalding 21-2, 16-25, 20-25 and are 4-15 on the season.

Against Spalding, Henke had three kills and four digs. Knop had 21 digs and three kills. Wiegand and Shelsie Timmermeier had five kills each.

Women’s Soccer

Principia rolled to a 5-0 home win over Blackburn on Wednesday night.

Chrissy Fredrikson scored twice and Clarice Bruch added three assists. Emma Dixon had two assists.

Maria Cline of Blackburn had 14 saves in goal for the Beavers (2-9).

Blackburn lost 8-0 to Webster as the Gorlocks had 53 shots on goal to none for the Beavers.

Chelsea Noser had two goals and an assist for Webster.

First responders from Macoupin County various departments were recognized by the Blackburn College men’s soccer team Saturday in their home match against Webster University. Photo provided