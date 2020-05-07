Courthouse cleaned after COVID-19 exposure incident

The Macoupin County Public Health Department announced Wednesday, May 6, that three employees at the Macoupin County Courthouse in Carlinville were exposed to and came in close contact with a person who has since tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person who tested positive is not an employee of the Courthouse but was there for business purposes on the afternoons of Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1.

No courthouse employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but as precautionary measure, courthouse employees were alerted to the situation by Macoupin County Public Health Department and arrangements were made for the facility to be disinfected by a professional cleaning service and enhanced cleaning procedures will be ongoing.

On the advice of the MCPHD, these preventive actions were taken with the health and safety of all employees, judicial staff, and the general public in mind.

The Macoupin County Courthouse has been offering limited services since March 16th and is continuing to work closely with MCPHD to implement a variety of additional precautions and safety measures in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Steps previously taken have brought the daily foot traffic into the building from 150 to 200 people a day before March 16th, to 10 people a day on average in the month of April.

Anyone entering the building is screened by Court Security and is required to wear a mask inside the building.

Anyone wishing to enter the building is reminded if they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, they should not come to the Courthouse.