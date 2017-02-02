The Blackburn Sports Report

After a pair of slip-ups last week, the Blackburn men’s basketball team returned to the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night with an 91-84 win at Iowa Wesleyan.

Blackburn (9-9, 6-5 SILAC) led 43-34 at the half and held on to get the win.

Iowa Wesleyan fell to 12-6, 8-3. Blackburn avenged a home loss to Iowa Wesleyan back on Dec. 3.

Chris Davis scored 20 points, while Tommy Childs had 15 points and four assists for Blackburn.

Jake Maestranzi scored 14 points, and DeAndre Manuel had 12 points and eight boards for the Beavers.

Steven Soukup had 30 points for Iowa Wesleyan.

Blackburn 94, Fontbonne 81

On Saturday, the Beavers returned home and took its second straight conference win by beating visiting Fontbonne.

Blackburn led 40-33 at halftime and held off the guests in the second half for the win.

Davis had 22 points to lead Blackburn (10-9, 7-5); Maestranzi added 13 points and five assists; Manuel had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists; and Willie Orange had 12 points and five rebounds.

Blackburn was 32 of 66 from the field, 23 of 26 at the foul line with 11 turnovers.

Fontbonne was led by Jack Lake with 29 points. They were 30 of 69 from the field and 16 of 20 at the foul line with 23 miscues.

Women

Raven Holmes scored 10 points for Blackburn Wednesday at Iowa Wesleyan, but it wasn’t enough in a 75-35 loss on the road.

Blackburn (0-16, 0-9 SILAC) trailed 20-9 after a quarter, 34-15 at the half and 56-27 through three quarters of play.

Darby Massner had 21 points and Cairece Allen added 19 with six assists for Iowa Wesleyan (8-9, 7-3).

Fontbonne 79, Blackburn 39

Saturday’s home contest for the Beavers saw Fontbonne take charge in the second half to get the SILAC win.

Fontbonne (10-10, 6-5) led 17-12 after a quarter and 30-19 at the half, before outscoring the Beavers 30-7 in the pivotal third quarter.

Maria Cline had eight points and six rebounds for Blackburn (0-17, 0-10). Daniele Burnell added six rebounds as well, while Alexia Duncan had six points and five boards. Elisabeth Johnston had five points and seven rebounds.

Blackburn was 13 of 49 from the field, 11 of 15 at the foul line with 25 turnovers.

Emmie Haring had 23 points and 10 assists for the Fontbonne squad, which was 32 of 55 from the field.

Coaches vs. Cancer Challenge

The Blackburn College Men’s Basketball Team will be taking part in the Coaches vs. Cancer Three-Point Challenge.

For the month of February the Beavers will accept pledges for each three point field goal made to donate to the American Cancer Society.

The Blackburn link is now live just enter pledgeit.org/cvc-blackburn to enter a pledge!

Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. Since 1993, coaches have raised over $100 million for the American Cancer Society.

Cancer has touched many in the coaching ranks, and the Coaches vs. Cancer program provides coaches with an opportunity to do something about the disease. Through integrated fundraising activities and public awareness campaigns, the coaches are positively impacting the Society’s community and national presence.